Suspect sought in life-threatening stabbing near City Hall Plaza in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times near City Hall Plaza on Friday morning.
Officers responding to an alleyway between the Plaza and Court Street just after 5 a.m. found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, Boston police said.
He was transported to a local hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the area, according to Boston police.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)