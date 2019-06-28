Suspect sought in life-threatening stabbing near City Hall Plaza in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times near City Hall Plaza on Friday morning.

Officers responding to an alleyway between the Plaza and Court Street just after 5 a.m. found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, Boston police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

