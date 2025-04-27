READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A carjacker accused of dragging someone after stealing their vehicle while they were pumping gas in Reading on Saturday night has been captured in New Jersey, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported car theft at the Shell on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. determined the man was pumping gas into their 2022 Range Rover Sport when a suspect pulled up in a Chevy Malibu that had been reported stolen out of Maine and hopped into the vehicle, according to Reading Police Chief David Clark.

The victim, a 49-year-old Reading man, held onto the mirror of his vehicle as the suspect fled the gas station parking lot. He was dragged by the fleeing vehicle for approximately 20 feet. The victim was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information to share with investigators is asked to call the Reading Police Department’s nonemergency line at 781-944-1212.

