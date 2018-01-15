Suspect sought in robbery of elderly woman at Seabrook, N.H. Market Basket

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Seabrook, New Hampshire identified the suspect wanted for robbing an elderly woman at a Market Basket on Friday.

Police said the woman was loading groceries into her car when the man walked up and stole her wallet. When the woman tried to stop him, she held onto his car but was dragged and eventually thrown off. The woman remains hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Freddy Poisson. His last known address is in Haverhill.

