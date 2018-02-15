Suspect stopped at restaurants after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack.

RELATED: Sheriff’s report: Suspect confessed to Florida school attack, concealed extra ammunition

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald’s.

Israel says Cruz was confronted by a police officer and taken into custody about 40 minutes after leaving the McDonald’s.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)