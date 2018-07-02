Suspect surrenders after hours-long police standoff in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man walked out of his home and turned himself in Monday night after an hours-long police standoff in Pelham, officials said.

Heavily-armed officers responding about 5:30 p.m. to a home on Currier Road for a domestic violence call learned that family members had self-evacuated and that a man was barricaded inside, the Pelham Police Department said.

Justin Levasseur, 37, made threats and fired a gun during a dispute with his parents, according to Lt. Anne Perriello. He then barricaded himself in the home after his parents phoned the police and fled.

“The father ran out the front door. The mother had to jump out a side window,” Perriello said. “They both ran in opposite directions.”

Video as the SWAT team breaks down a door at a Pelham, NH home. 37 year old male fired shot, threatened parents. The father ran out a door. The mother jumped out a window. No injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/PuX6SC3CaS — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) July 3, 2018

Levasseur surrendered peacefully to authorities around 10 p.m.

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operation Unit was activated and called to the scene. Video from Sky7 showed a SWAT team outside the home, along with a truck equipped with a battering ram.

Police told neighborhood residents to lock their doors and to bring their pets inside while the standoff unfolded.

Levasseur faces multiple charges including criminal threatening with a firearm. He is slated to appear in court Tuesday.

