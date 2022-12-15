BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has surrendered himself to police Thursday on an outstanding straight warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in August.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 58 West Dedham St. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear when Nunez will be arraigned on a murder charge in Suffolk Superior Court.

