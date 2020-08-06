Suspect taken into custody after 3 police officers stabbed, slashed in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody after three police officers were stabbed or slashed in Saugus on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to 29 Tuttle St. around 7:20 a.m. were attacked, according to state police.

Three officers who suffered stab or slash wounds were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

A fourth officer was also hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

The suspect, described by state police as an adult male, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. His name has not been released.

One neighbor witnessed the incident unfold.

“They were going to break down the door. They kept screaming, ‘Open the door! Open the door!’ Finally, they broke it down,” she recalled. “The guy opened the window and the cops went in. One of them got stabbed in the arm and the other one got something with the head because he was on the stairs and they took both the cops to the hospital and then it was like over.”

Police say there is no danger to the community at this time.

An investigation is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.

