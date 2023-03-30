ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was peacefully taken into custody after they allegedly fled from a police stop and drove into a wood line in Ashburnham, causing a nearby school to go into lockdown.

The Ashburnham Police Department said “the situation was resolved peacefully” after a suspect fled a police stop initiated by Winchendon police, and drove into a wood line off of Route 101 in Ashburnham, across from Cushing Academy.

Massachusetts State Police said the school was locked down as an MSP Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit responded.

The unit was called in after the suspect refused to exit their vehicle, according to state police.

About an hour later, a SKY7 camera spotted an individual being carted into an ambulance near the scene.

Police in Ashburnham said more details on the incident would be released later in the day.

