FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT standoff on the Cape ended with the suspect in custody on Saturday, officials said.

The Falmouth Police Department, with the assistance of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s SWAT team was communicating with a barricaded subject at a residence on Teaticket Path, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. police said the suspect was safely taken into custody and the area was cleared.

No additional information was immediately available.

