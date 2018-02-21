Suspect taken into custody following police investigation in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield say they have made an arrest following an investigation on Wednesday.

Authorities say the investigation was focused on the Moraine Street area.

Images captured by Sky7 showed several police officers, along with K9 dogs, outside a home in the area.

Police tell 7’s Jonathan Hall that multiple loaded weapons were recovered from inside the home and a car.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

