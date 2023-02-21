WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is set to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Woburn early Monday morning, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

Tyler Olivier, 26, is facing charges including possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the DA said. He is scheduled to appear in Woburn District Court.

Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said officers were called to a home on Washington Street for “a report of a disturbance” around 3:40 a.m.

Police arriving at the location soon found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said a 22-year-old Cambridge man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, later identified as Olivier, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later arrested, according to the DA’s office.

Officials originally said a preliminary investigation found the two men appeared to know each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

In a statement Monday evening, though, Rufo and Ryan said authorities are still investigating whether the two men knew each other, adding that the motive for this incident also remains under investigation.

Police had the crime scene sealed off for hours with homicide detectives searching for evidence.

State troopers were also on scene using K-9s in their investigation.

As detectives continued to search for a motive, residents speaking with 7NEWS said they’re confident police will determine who is behind this shooting.

“The police force does well in this city,” one resident said. “So, I believe they’ll find out who did it and how it happened.”

A 7NEWS source confirmed Monday that Olivier has a criminal history and was also wanted in connection with a violent stabbing in 2021.

