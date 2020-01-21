Suspect to be arraigned in connection with violent robbery at Worcester nursing home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old woman is set to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with a violent robbery at a Worcester nursing home that was caught on camera.

Elanna Williams is slated to appear in Worcester District Court on charges of unarmed robbery, vandalism of a building, assault and battery on a person who is 60 or older, assault and battery, and trespassing following her arrest Monday on County Club Boulevard, according to Worcester police.

Surveillance video from inside the Christopher House shows Williams trying to steal a purse before she became violent when confronted by three employees, Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

During the incident, an employee got her hand stuck in a door as Williams attempted to lock her out, Murtha added. That employee’s finger was broken in the struggle.

Worcester police called on those in the nursing home for help identifying the suspect.

“Our officer shared an email with the video to everyone who works here and after a day or two, somebody here knew who she was and ended up identifying her,” Murtha said.

Williams allegedly has a criminal history but police declined to go into further detail.

Family and friends of Williams have come to her defense online, saying the purse was hers and that the woman at the nursing home was confused.

