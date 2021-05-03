Suspect to be arraigned in fatal stabbing of 2 women in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is expected to face a judge in connection with the fatal stabbing of two women in Dorchester.

Marcus Chavis, 34, of Dorchester, is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on two counts of murder and animal cruelty, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 26 Taft St. just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday found two women suffering from stab wounds inside the home, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two children were taken to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Neighbors say they knew one of the women very well.

“She was just a very good neighbor,” Danny O’Donoghue said. “When I first moved in, I invited her to my cookout and ever since then she was the lady who said, ‘Hi sweetheart. Hey baby.’ She was just a very good neighbor.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

