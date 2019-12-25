Suspect to be arraigned on murder charge after man found dead in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man will be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday after a man was found dead in the woods behind Gold Medal Bakery in Fall River on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Officers responding to a wooded area behind the Bay Street bakery around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday found the body of 39-year-old Gary Werra, of Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation that included interviews with witnesses led to the arrest of Jose Amador, of Fall River, the district attorney’s office said.

Amador is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

