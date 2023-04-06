A 33-year-old man from Brockton turned himself in following a deadly crash in West Bridgewater, authorities announced.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano surrendered at the MSP Middleborough Barracks Thursday morning, and has been charged in connection with a crash on Route 24 that killed a 46-year-old woman from Raynham Monday night.

Erpharo Gilbert had been driving in West Bridgewater around 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Scion changed lanes and made contact with her Honda Accord.

According to state police, the impact pushed her vehicle into a median where it struck a concrete barrier. Authorities said while the Scion drove away, a Ford Maverick pickup then struck the Accord, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames.

Gilbert was pronounced dead at the site of the crash while the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Procopio said Altamirano turned himself in days later and now faces charges that include:

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.

Altamirano was scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Thursday afternoon.

