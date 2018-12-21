Suspect wanted, accused of rummaging through presents with homeowner inside Danvers home

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a break-in suspect accused of rummaging through Christmas presents in a Danvers home while the homeowner was inside Thursday morning.

Danvers police, along with the state police Air Wing and K9 units, searched the area for the suspect after a woman heard someone break into her Mohawk Street house while she was upstairs.

She called her husband Sam, who informed her to call the police.

“She said, ‘I think somebody’s downstairs.’ I said, ‘Call the police right now, I’m coming,'” he said. “She was upstairs and locked herself in the bedroom. I think they heard her footsteps and then they got out.”

The woman wasn’t hurt but was shaken up by the incident.

The homeowners say the suspect opened their wrapped Christmas presents before getting spooked and abruptly bolting.

“They rummaged around and opened Christmas presents,” Sam explained. “Just knocked some stuff down but I think it heard her and went out the back.”

The brazen break-in left concerned neighbors like Evan Brennan feeling uneasy.

“As far as this neighborhood, those are unusual activities,” he said. “It’s not commonplace. This is a neighborhood where you feel pretty safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Danvers police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)