BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after an aggravated assault left one person hospitalized in Boston late Thursday night.

Paramedics responding to the area of 125 Tremont St. around 11 p.m. for a report of a possible stabbing transported one person from the scene to an area trauma center, Boston EMS said.

The suspect involved in the assault fled in the direction of Park Street, according to Suffolk University police.

The suspect is described as a man, around 40 to 50 years old, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

