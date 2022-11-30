MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have issued an alert for a man wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at their Marshfield home at 75 Gotham Hill Drive, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Law enforcement said an arrest warrant will be issued for Christopher Keeley for the homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both in their 70s, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death Tuesday night.

#BREAKING Investigators are searching for 27 y/o Christopher Keeley in connection to the Marshfield double murder. The victims are Carl & Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s. Officials say they were stabbed & bludgeoned to death & the couple was “acquaintanced” w/ Keeley. @7News pic.twitter.com/9YFrjTiwGQ — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) November 30, 2022

Keeley was acquainted with the victims and investigators said it appears to be a targeted attack.

Police said Keeley may have died his hair red and goes by the nickname “Crispy” and is not believed to be in the area.

Massachusetts State Police and Marshfield Police are investigating the double homicide of a man and a woman. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 30, 2022

MSP and Marshfield Police are investigating the double homicide of a man and a woman. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. 10:00am press conference at MPD with the Chief and DA — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) November 30, 2022

