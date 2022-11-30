MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have issued an alert for a man wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at their Marshfield home at 75 Gotham Hill Drive, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.
Law enforcement said an arrest warrant will be issued for Christopher Keeley for the homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both in their 70s, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death Tuesday night.
Keeley was acquainted with the victims and investigators said it appears to be a targeted attack.
Police said Keeley may have died his hair red and goes by the nickname “Crispy” and is not believed to be in the area.
