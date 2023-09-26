A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Weymouth High School student appeared in court on Tuesday, days after being taken into custody in Puerto Rico and returning to Massachusetts.

Appearing in Norfolk District Court on Tuesday, Keniel Diaz-Romero was the last co-defendant wanted for the 2022 shooting death of Nathan Paul, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

He and another suspect, Jaivon Harris, were originally indicted on murder and larceny charges three months after Paul was fatally shot in Quincy on Feb. 15, 2022.

While Harris was arrested and arraigned that year, authorities found Diaz-Romero had left the state, leading to an investigation that resulted in Quincy and Massachusetts State Police travelling to Puerto Rico to take the suspect into custody.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, Diaz-Romero pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces and was ordered to be held without bail.

