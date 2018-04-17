MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who fled a Manchester, New Hampshire bank with an undisclosed amount of cash is wanted by police.

Officers responded to Saint Mary’s Bank on Elm Street for a report of a robbery Monday around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money. The man then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running on Valley Street, police added.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, white male in his early 30’s at approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall with light facial hair and green or hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white t-shirt, white hat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

