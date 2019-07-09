Suspect wanted for smashing Red Line train window with hammer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a suspect accused of using a hammer to smash a window inside a stopped Red Line train car at JFK/UMass Station on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person hitting train windows around 9:40 p.m. found one window shattered.

The suspect had fled the station prior to officers arriving, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

The train was taken out of service to be repaired.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)