MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for the suspected stabber who left a 27-year-old man with a puncture wound early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of Lake Avenue and Union Street around 2 a.m. found a Manchester, New Hampshire man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his back, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic man who drove away in a minivan, according to authorities.

Police added that they do not believe the public is in danger and this does not appear to be a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case number 19-13244.

