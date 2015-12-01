Suspect wanted for stealing Christmas lights from Virginia home

Police are looking for the suspect who stole Christmas decorations from a family’s home in Virginia.

Jason Ward said he put up his Christmas lights over the weekend. When he went to bed, he said someone came and stole them off his house. Security cameras Ward put up months ago show the suspect cutting across the yard, unplugging the lights and taking off with them. Ward said the lights are not very expensive, but he is angrier that someone stole them off his house.

"It’s not the point, the point is that the guy walked up like he owned it, just helping himself, walked right off," said Ward.

Ward said he is concerned the suspect could be stealing from his neighbors as well. Police are still looking for tips about the case.

