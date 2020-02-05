CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect accused of trying to use another person’s debit card after finding their lost wallet in Chicopee last month.

The suspect allegedly found the wallet that a citizen had dropped in the area of Scrappy’s Liquor Store on East Street on Jan. 13.

“Instead of doing the right thing and turning it in, he followed the old saying finders keepers,” the Chicopee Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The suspect attempted to use the person’s debit car at the BD Mart and the nearby Sunoco gas station, police said.

The wallet also reportedly contained cash and other items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740 and reference case number 205.

