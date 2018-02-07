Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Watertown convenience store

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the armed robber who held up a convenience store in Watertown.

The robbery happened at the Victoria Spa convenience store on Mount Auburn Street late Tuesday night. Police said the suspect was armed with a knife and threatened the cashier as he demanded money. The suspect grabbed cash from the register before taking off.

The suspect was described as a white man with a medium to large build between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a light-colored jacket. He was wearing heavy gloves.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima. Police said the car had two other people inside.

