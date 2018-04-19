Suspect wanted in Braintree gas station robbery

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a gas station in Braintree Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the Mobil gas station on Elm Street. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and then ran out of the store.

The clerk was not hurt in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Braintree Police Department at 781-843-1212.

