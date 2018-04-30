Suspect wanted in Brockton gas station robbery

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Brockton gas station at knifepoint on Friday.

The robbery happened at the AL Prime Energy gas station on Crescent Street at around 9:30 p.m. Police said the suspect showed the clerk a knife and demanded money. He got away with several hundred dollars in cash.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath. He was wearing the hoods on both up, with the sweatshirt hood tied tightly around his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Brockton police.

