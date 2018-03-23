Suspect wanted in connection with crime spree through Wilmington, Tewksbury, Andover

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man who they said crashed a stolen truck through a Wilmington business, broke into a Tewksbury gas station and slammed into a home in Andover Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to Jimmy’s Garage in Wilmington for a burglary alarm and learned that a white GMC pickup truck had smashed through the storefront.

Surveillance video showed the suspect ramming the front door before backing up and barreling into the building a second time. The owner said the suspect made off with a few dozen packs of cigarettes.

The vehicle involved in the crash was identified by officers as the same truck that was used to smash through Jimmy’s Garage. No injuries were reported at the home.

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot before stealing another truck on Railroad Street near Richdale Food Stores, which had a plow attached to it.

Authorities said evidence recovered at the scene of the Andover crash helped determine that all three incidents were linked.

According to Andover Police, officers in Boston spotted the stolen plow truck and attempted to engage the suspect, who was able to slip away.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height and was wearing a hooded-style jacket and blue jeans.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)