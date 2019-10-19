Suspect wanted in connection with deadly Dorchester shooting nabbed in GA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WHDH) — A Boston man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester in May was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Atlanta on Wednesday, police say.

Police identified Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury, in June as the suspect wanted in connection with a daylight shooting on Milton Avenue that left Donell Davis, 24, of Boston, dead.

Washington was arrested by authorities in Atlanta on bank robbery charges on Wednesday and is now in custody awaiting rendition.

A warrant for Washington’s arrest on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm was issued in June.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area of Milton Avenue in Dorchester on May 8 around 10 a.m. located Davis inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

There is no immediate timetable for Washington’s return to Boston.

When he is, he will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)