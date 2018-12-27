Suspect wanted in connection with fatal Dartmouth shooting to face judge Friday

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Fall River man over the weekend will face a judge Friday, officials say.

Robert A. Rose, Jr., 48, of New Bedford, was charged Thursday night with murder and misleading police, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a man bleeding heavily in a car in the rear parking lot of the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth around 10:30 p.m. Sunday found 37-year-old Joseph Tavares unresponsive in the driver’s seat, according to the DA’s Office.

Tavares was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

The night manager at the hotel told police he was alerted to the situation after a guest said they heard loud thuds and the sound of glass breaking in the parking lot.

