BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton say the alleged suspect wanted in connection with a shooting inside of an Ocean State Job Lot store turned himself in early Monday morning.

The Brockton Police Department said the “gunman/employee” turned himself in without incident a day after the shooting off Campanelli Industrial Drive.

Authorities said at the time that the shooting occurred after an argument between an employee and a shopper escalated on Sunday.

Police said the employee shot the customer when the shopper allegedly pulled a knife on them. After the shooting, the worker allegedly fled the scene.

As of Sunday night, authorities said the shooting victim was expected to survive.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)