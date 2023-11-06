BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton say the alleged suspect wanted in connection with a shooting inside of an Ocean State Job Lot store turned himself in early Monday morning.

The Brockton Police Department said the “gunman/employee” turned himself in without incident a day after the shooting off Campanelli Industrial Drive.

Authorities said at the time that the shooting occurred after an argument between an employee and a shopper escalated on Sunday.

Police said the employee shot the customer when the shopper allegedly pulled a knife on them. After the shooting, the worker allegedly fled the scene.

As of Sunday night, authorities said the shooting victim was expected to survive.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox