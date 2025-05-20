BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the suspect accused of attacking a car with a hatchet as a result of road rage on Comm. Ave late Friday night.

Police say Andrew Oprian, 27, of Belmont, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries in the area of 1032 Comm. Ave. around 11:45 p.m. A Toyota Prius veered off the road, jumped the median, and slammed into a tree on the sidewalk.

The driver told police he was being chased at a “high rate of speed” by a man in a pickup truck.

Video shows the man in the truck, now identified as Oprian, driving past the crash scene then walking back with a hatchet in hand and smashing the Prius’ windows.

Investigators say a warrant has been issued for Oprian’s arrest.

Boston Police are actively reviewing the incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4260.

