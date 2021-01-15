Suspect wanted in shooting arrested after standoff at Westminster hotel

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Friday morning was arrested hours later following a standoff at a hotel in Westminster, officials said.

Troopers responding to the Rodeway Inn on East Main Street to assist Westminster police with a barricaded suspect around 12 p.m. learned the individual was wanted for their role in an alleged shooting in Orange, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody around 1 p.m., Procopio said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, shot an Orange resident inside of a home on Louis Street around 9:30 a.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Cuffed and in custody outside the Rodeway Inn after standoff with police in Westminster #7news pic.twitter.com/3dUIBh0YzT — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 15, 2021

SWAT standoff in Westminster right now may be connected to possible shooting in Orange earlier..standoff appears to be over #7news pic.twitter.com/Mt2Ko6T5j8 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 15, 2021

