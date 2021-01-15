Suspect wanted in shooting arrested after standoff at Westminster hotel

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Friday morning was arrested hours later following a standoff at a hotel in Westminster, officials said.

Troopers responding to the Rodeway Inn on East Main Street to assist Westminster police with a barricaded suspect around 12 p.m. learned the individual was wanted for their role in an alleged shooting in Orange, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody around 1 p.m., Procopio said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, shot an Orange resident inside of a home on Louis Street around 9:30 a.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

