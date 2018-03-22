Suspect wanted in string of incidents in Wilmington, Andover, Tewksbury

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man who they say crashed into a Wilmington business, slammed into a home in Andover and then broke into a town facility in Tewksbury on Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to Jimmy’s Garage in Wilmington for a burglary alarm and learned that a white GMC pickup truck had smashed through the storefront.

Shortly after, Andover Police say they responded to a vehicle that had slammed into a home on School Street. They say the driver fled the scene. The vehicle involved was identified by officers as the truck used to smash through Jimmy’s Garage.

State police & Andover police looking for suspect who bolted after crashing pick up truck into a house #7News pic.twitter.com/D7xzlso5xt — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 22, 2018

Police in Andover and Wilmington were then notified by Tewksbury Police that a service station in the town had been broken into.

Authorities say evidence recovered at the scene of the Andover crash led them to believe that all three incidents were linked.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police Department are assisting with the investigation,

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

