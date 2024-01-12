MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A male suspect was hospitalized after a standoff in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended with the suspect allegedly stabbing a K9 before he was shot by police, according to 7NEWS sources.

The Manchester Police Department said the shooting occurred after officers patrolling the area of Pine and Plummer streets around 10:30 a.m. spotted a man who they say was being sought “in connection to some alleged crimes.”

Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS the male appeared to be the suspect behind an armed bank robbery that occurred in Newington earlier in the week.

The police response eventually led to Manchester PD calling in two “BearCat” SWAT vans that were used to pin what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle during the incident.

“We contained him – I had two Bearcats, front and back, just to control him,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told 7NEWS.

In a news release, the police department said the suspect started to act erratically as he refused to comply with police.

“[It was] scary!” said Olga Hannon, a resident who lived near the scene. “I’ve been here for five years and we have never had anything happen, like ever.”

Residents like Hannon described hearing police use a loud speaker to communicate with the suspect before the incident escalated.

7NEWS sources said the individual allegedly bolted from the vehicle, then allegedly stabbed a veteran Manchester police dog named “Duke” before he was shot by police.

The individual, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. 7NEWS sources said the male was still alive as of Friday evening, and that he also may be a suspect connected with several other robberies in the area.

Meanwhile, K9 Duke was treated and released later in the day and has since returned home with his handler to continue recovering.

“Duke’s been here, been a K9 for six-and-a-half, seven years,” Aldenberg said. “A good dog – did what is asked of him and, unfortunately, sometimes we’ve got to put these K9s in harm’s way.”

The officer-involved shooting is now under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, which will ultimately determine whether the shooting was justified.

