BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspect who sparked a manhunt after he allegedly attempted to break into two homes in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

Alexander Theriault, 28, of Manchester, is accused of trying to break into a home on Ray Street and an apartment on Parker Avenue around 4 a.m. It was reported that Theriault pointed a gun at the doorways of occupied apartments, Manchester police said.

The public was told to avoid the area of Ray Street just north of Appleton Street as the Manchester police SWAT team searched for Theriault until mid-afternoon.

Around 8:15 p.m., Bedford police received a call that Theriault had been seen at the Dunkin’ on South River Road. Theriault allegedly fled the store and ran into a nearby wooded area after some recognized him as the wanted suspect, according to Bedford police.

Officers responding to the scene set up a perimeter around the wooded area and were able to get Theriault out and into custody near the New Morning Schools on Back River Road around 10:30 p.m., police added.

He was transferred to the custody of Manchester police after being booked by Bedford police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

