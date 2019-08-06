Suspect who triggered shelter-in-place at Harvard University in police custody

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A potentially armed assailant who prompted a shelter-in place order at Harvard University has been taken into custody, Cambridge police announced.

Heavily armed police officers searching for 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia, who is wanted in connection with a recent homicide in Philadelphia, took him into custody in Harvard Square around 12:45 p.m.

Panjrolia previously attended Harvard University.

No additional information was immediately available.

