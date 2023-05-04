CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man on the Boston Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list was taken into custody after officers spotted and identified him with the help of his own, name-bearing tattoo, according to officials.

Boston police said Francisco Mahon, 40, was arrested after being observed by members of the department’s Fugitive Unit on Wednesday near 109 Main Street in Cambridge.

In a news release, officials said officers were able to positively identify the Boston resident, thanks in part to a “clearly visible” neck tattoo of the suspect’s first name, “Francisco.”

According to Boston PD, Mahon was arrested on an outstanding armed robbery warrant related to an incident in Dorchester that occurred in 2022.

Authorities said it was Jan. 2 when police were called to Columbia Road for a report of a robbery in progress. Responding officers learned that during the incident, a suspect pulled a knife on a victim and attempted to assault him.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect was able to steal gold jewelry and the victim’s wallet before fleeing from the scene, according to police.

Mahon was added to the department’s “Most Wanted” list sometime afterwards. As of Thursday, he was slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

