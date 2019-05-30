Suspected armed bank robber arrested while gambling inside Plainridge Park Casino held without bail

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole man accused in multiple armed robberies and who was arrested while gambling inside the Plainridge Park Casino Wednesday afternoon was ordered held without bail Thursday.

Troopers took Joseph Hickson, 36, into custody around 2:45 p.m. after East Providence, Rhode Island police notified Massachusetts State Police that the robbery suspect was inside the casino, according to state police.

Hickson was transported to the state police barracks in Foxborough, where troopers booked him as a fugitive from justice.

He appeared Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

Police in Rhode Island believe Hickson is responsible for robbing a bank in East Providence earlier this week.

Franklin police also suspect he’s the man in a photo seen robbing a bank in town two weeks ago.

That man passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

Police believe Hickson also robbed a bank in Cranston, Rhode Island last month.

Court documents show detectives from East Providence were watching Hickson and tipped off troopers with the Massachusetts Gaming Enforcement Unit.

They tracked him down inside the Plainridge Park Casino.

East Providence police say they found evidence when they searched Hickson’s Walpole home and his car.

