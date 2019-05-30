Suspected armed bank robber arrested while gambling inside Plainridge Park Casino

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole man accused in multiple armed bank robberies was arrested while gambling inside the Plainridge Park Casino Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

Troopers took Joseph Hickson, 31, into custody around 2:45 p.m. after East Providence, Rhode Island police notified Massachusetts State Police that the robbery suspect determined through a joint investigation was inside the casino, according to state police.

Hickson was transported to the state police barracks in Foxborough, where troopers booked him as a fugitive from justice.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

State police say Hickson’s Hyundai was located outside the casino and towed to the police barracks.

