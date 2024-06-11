BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody, and a firearm recovered, following gunshots heard on Boston Common Monday night.

Dana Loder, 30, of Lynnfield, was arrested and is facing multiple charges after police said they saw “a suspicious person running away while clutching the front of his waistband with both hands”.

“Officers commanded the suspect to stop, but he took flight and a foot chase ensued,” BPD said in a statement. “Officers pursued and observed the suspect discard a firearm onto the ground while running. Officers eventually were able to apprehend the suspect near 131 Tremont St, resulting in his arrest and the recovery of a firearm.”

Loder is expected to be arraigned on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense, carrying a firearm without a license, second offense, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and possession of a class b drug (crack cocaine).

Officers located a victim suffering from a gun shot wound; the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was shot in the back, police said. Investigators believe five shots were fired in total at the scene near the Park Street MBTA stop and the Brewer Fountain.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Loder is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

