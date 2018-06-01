BROOKLYN, NY (WHDH) — A suspected arsonist is accused of setting his former home in Brooklyn on fire Monday.

Surveillance video showed 37-year-old Sean Figaro using a flammable liquid to start the fire in Brooklyn’s neighborhood Canarsie just after 2 a.m., the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said.

Firefighters removed 16 people from the building, who all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, before getting the fire under control by 3 a.m.

Figaro now faces several charges, including attempted homicide, arson and reckless endangerment.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said this fire could have turned deadly if it wasn’t for the department’s quick response.

“Setting a fire at the entrance of home, in the dead of night, trapping 16 people, is a heinous act which could have easily resulted in a major loss of life if not for the rapid response and outstanding efforts of our Fire and EMS personnel,” said Nigro.

He went on to say, “a dangerous individual whose callous actions nearly took many lives has quickly been apprehended.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)