BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of setting several dumpsters on fire in the city was arrested on Monday evening.

William Elliott, 44, is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of burning of personal property, Boston police said.

Reports came flooding in Friday evening around 6:20 p.m. after three dumpsters were set aflame behind buildings on Newbury Street, Commonwealth Avenue, and Boylston Street, according to the department.

Two more fires were reported in dumpsters behind buildings on Newbury Street and Commonwealth Avenue beginning at 1 p.m.

Five more were reported Sunday behind even more buildings on Newbury and Boylston streets and inside a Public Gardens trash barrel.

In total, 10 fires were lit in a one-mile radius.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)