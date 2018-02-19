LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A suspected bank robber reportedly warned his landlord of the crime he planned to commit.

Court documents said 64-year old Ronald Dufloth told his landlord two days earlier that he would resort to a hold-up to pay his rent. Police said he kept his word.

Dufloth is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Jan. 10.

Apartment residents said such actions are unnecessary.

The federal complaint against Dufloth read that he handed a bank teller a note, saying he needed $3,000 in $100 bills.

Dufloth allegedly had a contraption with a red button that looked like an explosive.

Some residents said they feel bad for Dufloth.

“I feel sorry for him. It is hard out here but he shouldn’t have done that,” said resident Kordell Jones.

Authorities said after reviewing surveillance images, they were able to track down Dufloth to the apartment complex he lived at.

After speaking with the apartment manager, police found the 64-year-old in his room and arrested him.

Dufloth pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. His trial starts in April.

