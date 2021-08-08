BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected blue-green algae bloom has prompted the closure of a pond in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, officials announced Sunday morning.

High levels of cyanobacteria were initially detected in Jamaica Pond on Friday, according to Boston Public Health officials.

The city warned park visitors to stay out of the water and to keep their pets away as well. Officials recommend rinsing off if they are exposed to contaminated water,

Exposure to high levels of cyanobacteria can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties in humans.

It is unclear when the pond will reopen.

Jamaica Pond is closed to water activities due to a suspected bloom of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Park visitors cannot:

🚫Swim, fish, boat, engage in other activities on/in the water

🚫Allow dogs to swim in/or drink the water

FMI: https://t.co/CfGNuNNS0y pic.twitter.com/sWvgoiRAUv — Boston Public Health (@HealthyBoston) August 8, 2021

