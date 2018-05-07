BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a Boston woman accused of robbing an elderly woman and then returning back to the crime scene to retrieve her cell phone.

Mary Gallas, 37, pushed an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse inside the CVS store located at 400 Tremont St. Sunday around 8 p.m., police said.

Gallas fled from the store and a Good Samaritan was able to locate and recover the stolen purse a short distance away on the Arlington Street overpass bridge, police added.

Officers reportedly recovered a brown-handled knife that Gallas discarded in the front of CVS.

A short time later, Galls returned to the scene, looking for her cell phone which she apparently dropped during the robbery, police said.

Officers placed Gallas under arrest and charged her with armed robbery and assault and battery.

Officials located her cell phone in the store, police said.

