PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WHDH) — A suspected car thief was allegedly found sleeping amongst piles of chicken fingers, candy, and meth inside the press box of an athletic complex in Pleasant Grove, Alabama last week.

Matthew Williamson, 37, had been taken into custody on Sept. 17 on charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property, according to the Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety.

Officers transported him to Jefferson County Jail, where he made a signature bond and walked out.

Less than two hours after leaving jail, Williamson allegedly stole a car in Hueyton and hid it in Pleasant Grove.

Last Wednesday, an unknown person broke into the concession stand at the Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex and took a large number of snacks, the Public Safety Department said.

The following morning, Williamson was found asleep in the athletic complex press box amongst piles of chicken fingers, chips, candy, and meth, the Public Safety Department added.

He allegedly admitted to the burglaries and the car theft.

Williamson was transported back to Jefferson County Jail last Friday.

