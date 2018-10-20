Suspected car thieves arrested in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car in Wrentham on Saturday.

A detective spotted the stolen vehicle at the Wrentham Outlets and the driver sped away when they realized they were being followed, according to Wrentham police.

The two suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested after the vehicle was located at the intersection of High and Green streets.

No additional information was immediately available.

