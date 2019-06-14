Suspected cocaine, fentanyl traffickers nabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Dorchester men are facing drug charges after they were busted by police on Friday.

Citywide Drug Control Unit officers executing a warrant in the area of 41 Ames Way in Dorchester around 6 a.m. arrested 19-year-old Eduardo Hecto and 25-year-old Adonia Pena-Robles and recovered 157.16 grams of Fentanyl, 56.2 grams of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, according to Boston police.

A third suspect, Alagi Hatten-Kallon, 25, of Boston, was also taken into custody in the raid on an outstanding warrant out of Dorchester District Court for charges of malicious destruction of property, threats, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Hecto and Pena-Robles are due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on drug trafficking charges.

Hecto is also facing an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute.

