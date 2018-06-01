FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A search warrant executed at a Fall River home led to the discovery of cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone pills, along with the arrest of one person Friday.

Members of the Fall River Police Vice and Intelligence Unit and detectives from the Newport, Rhode Island Police Department surveyed 10 Hall St. around 6 a.m. when they identified Adam Silvia, 40, leaving the residence, police said. Officers stopped him as he began to drive away in a car and searched his vehicle.

Detectives found four ounces of marijuana, 50 oxycodone pills, 28.3 grams of cocaine and $928 in suspected drug sale profits, police said.

They then searched the residence and seized 180 pills of oxycodone, 32.5 grams of cocaine, 2.7 ounces of marijuana, drug packaging paraphernalia, a drug scale and $1,800, police added.

Silva was arrested and charged with trafficking over 36 grams of cocaine and trafficking over 18 grams of heroin/opiates/morphine.

